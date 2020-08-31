Advertisement

Berkshire Hathaway takes stakes in Japanese trading houses

FILE - In this Sunday, May 1, 2016, file photo, Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett watches Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, left, play bridge outside the Borsheims jewelry store, a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, in Omaha, Neb. Buffett doesn&amp;rsquo;t plan to talk about employee misconduct at Wells Fargo before November 2016, when he is required to file a quarterly update on its stock portfolio. Buffett&amp;rsquo;s Berkshire Hathaway owns roughly 10 percent of the bank. (AP Photo/John Peterson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has taken stakes of just over 5% in five major Japanese trading houses in what it says is a long-term investment.

Share prices of the five huge companies surged between 4% to 9.5% on Monday in Tokyo after the company announced the investment.

Berkshire Hathaway said Monday in an announcement that its subsidiary National Indemnity Co. planned to notify regulators of the purchases that had been made over the past year. It said it might increase the stakes to up to 9.9% in any of the companies.

The powerful trading houses are some of Japan’s oldest and biggest companies and the anchors of industrial groups.

