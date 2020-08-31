Advertisement

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.
Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.(Source: AP Photo/John Raoux)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – SeaWorld Orlando hopes to make a splash with a ticket deal during the pandemic.

For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

“We have worked diligently with state and local health officials, outside consultants and attraction industry leaders to enhance our already strict health, safety and cleanliness standards,” the SeaWorld website says.

“These protocols and guidelines will be modified based on evolving industry standards and methodologies, public health and governmental directives, and advancing scientific knowledge on the transmissibility of COVID-19.”

Like many theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando has implemented safety protocols for employees and guests, including temperature screening, face coverings, physical distancing and enhanced sanitation measures.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Omaha financial center makes comeback--5PM

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Carver Legacy Center, a black-owned financial center, is launching a financial center near 24th and Lake that will focus on building black wealth.

News

Ernie Chambers may run for district 3 DC commissioner --5PM

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Term-limited State Senator Ernie Chambers may not be done with politics, after all.

News

Janicek vows to stay in the race -- 5PM

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Embattled Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek said Monday that he’s not backing away from challenging incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse in November.

Politics

Chris Janicek not backing down from Nebraska Senate race

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak and Brian Mastre
Embattled Democratic Senate candidate Chris Janicek is giving an update Monday ahead of the deadline to withdraw his candidacy.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying cool for Tuesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By David Koeller
Another cool night for the metro but more Summer heat is on the way this week.

National

Kenosha on edge as Trump visit looms amid tensions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Some residents in Kenosha fear a planned visit by President Donald Trump after unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake may stir more emotions and cause more violence and destruction in the divided southeastern Wisconsin city after several days of peace.

National

Sweden reports no COVID deaths for a week

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sweden has registered fewer COVID deaths than Spain, the United Kingdom or Italy.

News

Finance center to open in North Omaha --4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Carver Legacy Center, a black-owned financial center, is launching a financial center near 24th and Lake that will focus on building black wealth.

News

Ricketts on the Big 10-- 4PM

Updated: 1 hours ago
The governor criticized the conference’s handling of its fall sports season.