Union Omaha beats FC Tucson, stays undefeated

By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - After seven games, Union Omaha still has yet to lose a game in its inaugural season.

The Owls beat FC Tucson 2-1 Saturday night at home.

They scored early, but Tucson came right back and tied things up in the 33rd minute.

There wasn’t another score until the 78th minute when Christian Molina scored the go-ahead goal to seal the victory for Omaha.

