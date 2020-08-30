Advertisement

Sunday Aug. 30 COVID-19 update: 102 new cases in Douglas County

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Saturday reported 102 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 13,357.

DCHD reported no new COVID-19 deaths, the county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 160.

To date, 9,249 county residents have recovered, according to the release.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Aug. 29 COVID-19 update
Aug. 28 COVID-19 update
Aug. 26 COVID-19 update
Aug. 25 COVID-19 update
Aug. 24 COVID-19 update
Aug. 23 COVID-19 update

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 29 COVID-19 update: 105 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Gretna mother celebrates medical marijuana on the November ballot

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Emily Dwire
Crista Eggers is a fierce advocate for medical cannabis. This week she’s celebrating the measure making it onto the November ballot in Nebraska after enough signatures were validated in the state. She says it’s been a goal and a dream she and many others have worked so long for.

News

Medical Marijuana

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Education

Children — and caretakers — struggle to connect to Omaha schools’ virtual learning programs

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By John Chapman
OPS officials say students are engaged and eager to learn as the district continues its 100 percent remote learning.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Omaha research clinic asking for COVID-19 vaccine trial participants

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT
|
By Ashly Richardson
“The development that’s happening right here in Omaha is going to be on a national scale and a global scale,” says Quality Clinical Research CEO Seneca Harrison.

Coronavirus

Lincoln COVID-19 risk dial rises to ‘high’; mask mandate extended until Sept. 30

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday.

Coronavirus

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

Coronavirus

What it takes to be a COVID-19 contact tracer

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
|
By Tara Campbell
It’s a job opportunity born out of the pandemic; thousands of contact tracers have been hired across the country and here in Douglas County they’re still hiring.

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 28 COVID-19 update: 147 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County; Lydia House reports 8 cases

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Coronavirus

Thursday Aug. 27 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County, 2 in Sarpy/Cass; UNL launches COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.