Possible fire investigation near Offutt Air Force Base

Crews responded to a a possible fire near Offutt Air Force Base.
Crews responded to a a possible fire near Offutt Air Force Base.
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators are looking into a possible fire in Bellevue just south of Offutt Air Force Base.

The call came out from a private property.

Crews got to the scene a little after 11 p.m. Saturday.

When 6 News crews got on scene, they could see fire trucks in the area.

First responders were on scene until 2 a.m.

We are waiting for further details from investigators.

