Police respond to robbery at Papa John’s Pizza
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a Papa John’s Pizza near 114th and F streets for a reported robbery Saturday night.
Employees say a male in all black clothing entered the business, showed a gun, and then demanded money.
The suspect took cash from the register and fled, according to the release.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
