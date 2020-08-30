Advertisement

Police respond to robbery at Papa John’s Pizza

Police are on scene of an incident.
Police are on scene of an incident.(AP Images)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a Papa John’s Pizza near 114th and F streets for a reported robbery Saturday night.

Employees say a male in all black clothing entered the business, showed a gun, and then demanded money.

The suspect took cash from the register and fled, according to the release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

