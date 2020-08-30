OPD investigating shooting that leaves one person hurt

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating an overnight shooting.

OPD tells us it happened around 2:15 a.m. near 26th and Drexel St.

Investigators on scene say someone shot into a home from a vehicle, a man inside of the home was hit by a bullet.

Our photographer on scene saw the man being taken into an ambulance.

OPD says he has non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, police have not reported any arrests.

