Omaha Police respond to cutting near 114th and Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 114th and Dodge early Sunday morning to investigate a cutting.

Officers discovered the victim had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was involved in a disturbance at a restaurant that carried outside.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.