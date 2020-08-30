Omaha Police respond to cutting near 114th and Dodge
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 114th and Dodge early Sunday morning to investigate a cutting.
Officers discovered the victim had been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. The 19-year-old victim was involved in a disturbance at a restaurant that carried outside.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.
