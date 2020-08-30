Advertisement

Metro law enforcement cracking down on drunk drivers

On Friday night alone, police in Papillion arrested four drunk drivers.
On Friday night alone, police in Papillion arrested four drunk drivers.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Law enforcement across the metro are out in full force this weekend.

It’s all in an effort to crack down on impaired drivers.

The Papillion Police Department is one of the departments with extra officers out on the streets.

They say there’s typically a large increase of drunk drivers out on the streets at the end of summer.

So, they are cracking down to make the streets safer.

On Friday night alone, police in Papillion arrested four drunk drivers.

On a typical Friday or Saturday night they usually arrest one or two people for DUI’s.

Officer Brian Malone says it’s difficult to see this happening in the community.

“It’s frustrating. you see people tossing beer cans out of the car. You can smell alcohol or you can smell marijuana. So it’s frustrating and we wish we had more people to help,” says Papillion Police Officer Brian Malone.

It’s not just the Papillion police department that is cracking down. There’s a state wide initiative to get impaired drivers off the roads.

There’s a number of things they’re looking out for.

“We typically see a wide range of people. it’s people who are underage or people who are repeat offenders. It’s usually simple things like traffic offenses that lead us to speaking to those individuals,” says Officer Malone.

A grant from the Nebraska DOT is helping to pay for the increased staff out on the streets.

