Iowa virus numbers vary widely because of website problem

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The numbers on Iowa’s online coronavirus tracker varied widely this weekend because of a maintenance problem with the site.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Saturday morning that 1,108 Iowans had died from COVID-19. Later in the day, the number of deaths dropped to 894 before rebounding Saturday evening to 1,109.

Several other key statistics also fluctuated on the state website Saturday.

Department of Public Health spokeswoman Amy McCoy said that the problem caused by a maintenance upgrade to the state website appeared to be fixed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

