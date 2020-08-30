Advertisement

Douglas County won’t spend $1.85M in virus relief on vehicle

It's located near 125th and west center road.(WOWT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) - The Douglas County board has abandoned a plan to spend $1.85 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to buy a mobile command center for the county sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Tim Dunning withdrew his request for the RV-like truck because he said his office couldn’t find a manufacturer who could build and deliver one in 2020, when the federal aid must be spent.

Officials had argued that the command center could have helped officials respond to the coronavirus outbreak by supporting mass vaccination efforts in the area. The county board will now look at other programs to spend the money on.

