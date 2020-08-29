Advertisement

What it takes to be a COVID-19 contact tracer

Thousands have been hired all over the country, and the Douglas County Health Department is still hiring
By Tara Campbell
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some work from the office, others from home; all of them calling people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Normally what we’ll do is we’ll walk you through each day,” said Rachel Heinz, contact tracer, and Douglas County Public Health Nurse. “So if we know were infectious on Monday, okay ‘so Monday what did you do? Did you go to work? Did you go to lunch? Did you go to lunch with people? Where did you go after work?’.”

It may seem like simply a lot of question-asking, but there’s a lot more to it. Most people that get hired to contact trace have some sort of public health or medical background

“Contact tracing’s not just looking at a set of questions or a form and marking ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” said Justin Frederick, Supervisor of Communicable Disease Epidemiology at Douglas County Health. “We’re really working to identify where people have been exposed to COVID-19 and who they may have exposed.”

And before anyone picks up a phone, there are two weeks of training.

“We bring them in we talk to them all about COVID-19. We educate them on how to conduct an investigation, data entry, the importance of data,” said Frederick.

The knowledge important, as well as the ability to talk on the phone.

“People today, we don’t talk on the phone a lot, especially us younger people,” said Heinz. “We’re used to this other form of technology, so being able to talk and have that conversation over the phone is a skill set.”

“It’s all about having kind of an inquisitive mind, asking the next question,” added Frederick.

Douglas County Health has 30 contact tracers currently working. The state also has contact tracers in the county with the ability to unleash 300 tracers in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

You don’t necessarily have to have a public health background to become a contact tracer. If you’re interested in putting in an application contact the Douglas County Health Department.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Lincoln COVID-19 risk dial rises to ‘high’; mask mandate extended until Sept. 30

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday.

Coronavirus

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

News

Plea for people to take part in vaccine trials -- 4PM

Updated: 3 hours ago
People needed for vaccine trials

Coronavirus

Friday Aug. 28 COVID-19 update: 147 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County; Lydia House reports 8 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Thursday Aug. 27 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County, 2 in Sarpy/Cass; UNL launches COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

National Politics

Republicans make their case during the final night of RNC

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Republicans make their case during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

News

Omaha mom faces challenges, finds joy in homeschooling

Updated: 22 hours ago
After the Coronavirus outbreak closed schools in the spring, many students transitioned to remote learning. Omaha mom Megan McClaren knew then that kind of learning wasn’t best for her 3 kids. She decided to homeschool this school year, something she’s never done before.

National

Hurricane Laura derails a train in Grand Lake, La.

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
Hurricane Laura derails a train from a mile-long track in Grand Lake, La.

National

Damage from Hurricane Laura's landfall in Lake Charles, La.

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
Footage shows damage and flooding in Lake Charles, Louisiana, from Hurricane Laura.

VOD Recordings

Creighton has free testing-- 6:30PM

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
Creighton University students will now have access to free on-campus testing.