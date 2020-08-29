What it takes to be a COVID-19 contact tracer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some work from the office, others from home; all of them calling people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

Normally what we’ll do is we’ll walk you through each day,” said Rachel Heinz, contact tracer, and Douglas County Public Health Nurse. “So if we know were infectious on Monday, okay ‘so Monday what did you do? Did you go to work? Did you go to lunch? Did you go to lunch with people? Where did you go after work?’.”

It may seem like simply a lot of question-asking, but there’s a lot more to it. Most people that get hired to contact trace have some sort of public health or medical background

“Contact tracing’s not just looking at a set of questions or a form and marking ‘yes’ or ‘no’,” said Justin Frederick, Supervisor of Communicable Disease Epidemiology at Douglas County Health. “We’re really working to identify where people have been exposed to COVID-19 and who they may have exposed.”

And before anyone picks up a phone, there are two weeks of training.

“We bring them in we talk to them all about COVID-19. We educate them on how to conduct an investigation, data entry, the importance of data,” said Frederick.

The knowledge important, as well as the ability to talk on the phone.

“People today, we don’t talk on the phone a lot, especially us younger people,” said Heinz. “We’re used to this other form of technology, so being able to talk and have that conversation over the phone is a skill set.”

“It’s all about having kind of an inquisitive mind, asking the next question,” added Frederick.

Douglas County Health has 30 contact tracers currently working. The state also has contact tracers in the county with the ability to unleash 300 tracers in the event of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

You don’t necessarily have to have a public health background to become a contact tracer. If you’re interested in putting in an application contact the Douglas County Health Department.

