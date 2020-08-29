Advertisement

Urban League of Nebraska hosts drive-through resource fair

By Leigh Waldman
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Urban League of Nebraska had to get creative with their back to school event this year. The resource fair was converted into a drive-through.

Organizers say this year with distanced learning, it’s more important than ever to support students.

“The event that we’re having today - we really want our kids excited about their education even though they’re not in schools,” said June Martinez, Youth Attendance Navigator.

In an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy, they moved things outside and into their parking lot.

“We just are here to tell them that we care about them, that we believe in them and that’ll we’ll be here to support them in all of the struggles and the things that they’re facing with the new COVID in place,” said Martinez.

ULN’S Youth Education staff is in most OPS schools offering a variety of programs.

“Our youth attendance navigator program, the community coaches and also the Whitney Young college prep program,” said Martinez.

Arianna Hill and Jayla Cannon are registering for another year.

“When we first started the program, it was called SWAP - Students with A Purpose. And it just showed us how important getting your education is,” said Hill, a North High School student.

“It also motivated us to go to school, be on time and just stay in the program period,” said Cannon, a North High School Student.

They’ve both been a part of the organization for 5 years even though they’re only 15, they’ve got big plans for their futures.

“I want to be a critical care nurse or an orthopedic,” said Hill.

“I want to be an event planner or a middle school counselor,” said Cannon.

For Glenn Walker, another North High School student, he’s registering for the first time.

“I want to one day be a mentor and help others out. I just love, in general, love being a part of the community,” said Walker.

Walker’s father is his mentor, he believes if everyone had someone to support them the way he has, we’d all be better for it.

“We should just try our hardest to help each other out especially during this time,” said Walker.

The Urban League of Nebraska programs are for school-aged children.

