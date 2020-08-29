Saturday Aug. 29 COVID-19 update: 105 new cases in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County update
The Douglas County Health Department on Saturday reported 105 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 13,255.
DCHD reported no new COVID-19 deaths, the county’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 160.
To date, 9,222 county residents have recovered, according to the release.
