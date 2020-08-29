Record stores look forward to Record Store Days following pandemic closures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today’s the day record stores across the world have been waiting for. It’s the first of three Record Store Days.

It’s a holiday for vinyl collectors and the stores in desperate need of selling backed-up inventory this year.

Record Store Day is normally in April, but COVID-19 forced stores like Homer’s in The Old Market to close for several months.

Record stores normally expect an increase in sales that day, so they stock up on more records.

But the pandemic kept people from coming in and the product collected dust on the shelves.

Record Store Day will take place three days this year.

A Homer’s employee hopes that will help similar stores that have suffered due to the pandemic.

“To order all of the records in for record store day, it is a big financial investment. So, to split it out over three days helps those stores be able to kind of afford to participate,” said Marq Manner.

Record collectors are usually drawn to vinyl since it’s something they can physically touch.

Stores like Homer’s have been proactive in combating the virus by requiring masks, sanitation, and limiting capacity inside.

