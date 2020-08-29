Advertisement

Record stores look forward to Record Store Days following pandemic closures

By Alex McLoon
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today’s the day record stores across the world have been waiting for. It’s the first of three Record Store Days.

It’s a holiday for vinyl collectors and the stores in desperate need of selling backed-up inventory this year.

Record Store Day is normally in April, but COVID-19 forced stores like Homer’s in The Old Market to close for several months.

Record stores normally expect an increase in sales that day, so they stock up on more records.

But the pandemic kept people from coming in and the product collected dust on the shelves.

Record Store Day will take place three days this year.

A Homer’s employee hopes that will help similar stores that have suffered due to the pandemic.

“To order all of the records in for record store day, it is a big financial investment. So, to split it out over three days helps those stores be able to kind of afford to participate,” said Marq Manner.

Record collectors are usually drawn to vinyl since it’s something they can physically touch.

Stores like Homer’s have been proactive in combating the virus by requiring masks, sanitation, and limiting capacity inside.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Pleasant again Sunday with a late storm chance

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the upper-50s. We’ll warm back into the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon, before a chance for a few showers and storms arrives Sunday night.

News

Drive-through resources for high schoolers --5PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Urban League of Nebraska had to get creative with their back to school event this year. The resource fair was converted into a drive-through.

News

Record Store Day-- 5PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s the day record stores across the world have been waiting for. It’s the first of three Record Store Days.

News

Omaha Police respond to coffee shop robbery Saturday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Saturday morning, Omaha Police responded to a Scooter’s Coffe near 84th and Q streets for a reported robbery.

Latest News

News

Urban League of Nebraska hosts drive-through resource fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The Urban League of Nebraska had to get creative with their back to school event this year. The resource fair was converted into a drive-through.

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 29 COVID-19 update: 105 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Police investigate fatal crash near 50th and Radial

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Police responded to 50th and NW Radial Highway to investigate a personal injury crash early Saturday morning.

News

Gretna mother celebrates medical marijuana on the November ballot

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Crista Eggers is a fierce advocate for medical cannabis. This week she’s celebrating the measure making it onto the November ballot in Nebraska after enough signatures were validated in the state. She says it’s been a goal and a dream she and many others have worked so long for.

News

Medical Marijuana

Updated: 20 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

State

Lincoln Police release details on officer’s shooting; community offers support

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
There has been an incredible outpouring of support for Investigator Herrera and his family since the shooting.