Omaha Police respond to coffee shop robbery Saturday

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday morning, Omaha Police responded to a Scooter’s Coffe near 84th and Q streets for a reported robbery.

According to the release, the employee described a suspect that knocked on the back door, brandished a gun, and then demanded money.

After receiving an unknown amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Pleasant again Sunday with a late storm chance

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the upper-50s. We’ll warm back into the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon, before a chance for a few showers and storms arrives Sunday night.

Drive-through resources for high schoolers --5PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Urban League of Nebraska had to get creative with their back to school event this year. The resource fair was converted into a drive-through.

Record Store Day-- 5PM

Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s the day record stores across the world have been waiting for. It’s the first of three Record Store Days.

Record stores look forward to Record Store Days following pandemic closures

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Today's the day record stores across the world have been waiting for. It's the first of three Record Store Days.

Urban League of Nebraska hosts drive-through resource fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The Urban League of Nebraska had to get creative with their back to school event this year. The resource fair was converted into a drive-through.

Saturday Aug. 29 COVID-19 update: 105 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Omaha Police investigate fatal crash near 50th and Radial

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Police responded to 50th and NW Radial Highway to investigate a personal injury crash early Saturday morning.

Gretna mother celebrates medical marijuana on the November ballot

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
Crista Eggers is a fierce advocate for medical cannabis. This week she’s celebrating the measure making it onto the November ballot in Nebraska after enough signatures were validated in the state. She says it’s been a goal and a dream she and many others have worked so long for.

Updated: 20 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

Lincoln Police release details on officer’s shooting; community offers support

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
There has been an incredible outpouring of support for Investigator Herrera and his family since the shooting.