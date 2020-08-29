Omaha Police respond to coffee shop robbery Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday morning, Omaha Police responded to a Scooter’s Coffe near 84th and Q streets for a reported robbery.

According to the release, the employee described a suspect that knocked on the back door, brandished a gun, and then demanded money.

After receiving an unknown amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.