Omaha Police investigate fatal crash near 50th and Radial

Omaha Police responded to 50th and NW Radial Highway to investigate a personal injury crash early Saturday morning.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to 50th and NW Radial Highway to investigate a personal injury crash early Saturday morning.

The investigation revealed that a Chevy Cruz was westbound at a high speed on NW Radial when it failed to curve. The Chevy then crossed the median and struck an eastbound Chevy Cruz.

Upon Omaha Fire’s arrival, the driver of the westbound Chevy Crus, 25-year-old Jayson Reliford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants in the eastbound Chevy Cruz were transported to the hospital.

Speed and alcohol are being considered factors in the crash, according to the release.

