More COVID-19 cases found at the University of Kansas

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The number of positive coronavirus cases continues to climb at the University of Kansas, with 10% of fraternity and sorority members infected.

The school said Friday in a news release that it has conducted 21,719 tests and 474 have been positive, for a positive rate of 2.18%. But among sororities and fraternities, there have been 270 positives among 2,698 members tested.

Earlier this week, the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department issued an order placing nine chapter houses under quarantine.

The university began testing every student, faculty, and staff member for COVID-19 as they returned to campus this month.

