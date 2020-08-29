Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Pleasant again Sunday with a late storm chance

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a week of high heat, much more comfortable temperatures are in store for the weekend!

We started Saturday with a beautiful sunrise marked by an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures ranged from the mid-50s around Norfolk to the mid-60s around Falls City, Nebraska. We saw more clouds around during the morning hours, with more returning for the afternoon and evening. Highs topped out in the lower-80s with decreasing dew points! What a gorgeous late-August day.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the upper-50s. We’ll warm back into the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon, before a chance for a few showers and storms arrives Sunday night. A front moving in from the west/northwest could spark a few stronger thunderstorms, but not everyone will see rain unfortunately.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Hour by hour forecast Sunday(WOWT)

A few lingering showers or storms may linger into Monday morning, with highs Monday afternoon just topping out in the upper-70s! Tuesday will bring us another day in the 70s with a chance for rain – mainly south.

The rest of the week is looking mostly dry, with temperatures fluctuating throughout the 80s. Much more typical for the end of August and beginning of September!

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: 9 minutes ago
What a gorgeous day! We'll drop back into the 50s tonight, with highs in the low to mid-80s Sunday. A front will bring the chance for some storms late Sunday into early Monday, but not everyone will see rain. More tonight at 10 PM.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
Good Saturday Morning! We're starting the day with more cloud cover & cooler temperatures. Clouds will decrease for the afternoon & evening, with highs in the lower-80s. Upper-50s tonight, then back into the 80s Sunday!

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler air moving in for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
An isolated storm is possible this evening as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, a nice cool down on the way for the weekend!

Weather

Cooler air moving in for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:54 PM CDT
An isolated storm is possible this evening as a cold front moves through. Behind the front, a nice cool down on the way for the weekend!

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - The last day of the heat before a very comfortable weekend!

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We’re starting Friday on a warm note once again as temps are in the 70s. That will be the basis for one more hot day today.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:35 AM CDT
A cold front will be approaching the area Friday morning, bringing a slight chance of storms to parts of northeastern Nebraska and northwest Iowa. Rain chances will stay mainly north of the metro area.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Another hot day, then relief for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Sizzling heat again this afternoon around the metro, with one more hot day expected. A cold front means a cool down finally arrives, just in time for the weekend.

Weather

Another hot day, then relief for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
Sizzling heat again this afternoon around the metro, with one more hot day expected. A cold front means a cool down finally arrives, just in time for the weekend.

First Alert Weather

Drought conditions expand a little more in Nebraska & Iowa

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:19 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest drought monitor shows an expanding area of drought in our area.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heat and a little more humidity today. Cooler days and some rain chances follow.

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:06 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
We're still expecting intense heat again today along with a little more humidity.