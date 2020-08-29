Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Much cooler temperatures in store!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a week of high heat, much more comfortable temperatures are in store for the weekend!

We started Saturday with a beautiful sunrise marked by an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures ranged from the mid-50s around Norfolk to the mid-60s around Falls City, Nebraska. We’ll see more clouds around during the morning hours, with more sunshine expected for the afternoon. Highs will just top out in the lower-80s with decreasing dew points! Winds will be from the NNE 5-10 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Saturday (WOWT)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies take us into tonight, with lows dropping into the upper-50s. We’ll warm back into the low to mid-80s Sunday afternoon, before a chance for showers and storms arrives Sunday night. A few lingering showers or storms may linger into Monday morning, with highs Monday afternoon just topping out in the upper-70s! Tuesday will bring us another day in the 70s with a chance for rain – mainly south.

The rest of the week is looking mostly dry, with temperatures in the 80s. Much more typical for the end of August and beginning of September!

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.