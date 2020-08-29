How to help Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Go Fund Me account has been set up for a Lincoln Police officer who remains in critical condition after he was shot earlier this week while serving a warrant.

LPD confirmed this is a legitimate fundraising account for the family of Mario Herrera, a 23-year-old veteran with Lincoln Police Department who was shot in the torso while serving a warrant Wednesday.

The family of Mario Herrera has established a fund at Liberty First Credit Union in response to the outpouring. Any of the branches in Lincoln will accept the funds.

Another way to help is by donating blood. Herrera has undergone several surgeries and received more than 130 pints of blood. According to the Nebraska Blood Bank, the average human body contains 10-12 pints of blood.

People can make also donations of blood in Mario’s name by filling out a ‘Count Me In’ card at the donation site by listing his name. Appointments must be made in advance:

Link to register: https://www.ncbbherohub.club/donor/schedules/zip

Call: 402-486-9414

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.