Advertisement

Gretna mother celebrates medical marijuana on the November ballot

By Emily Dwire
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Crista Eggers is a fierce advocate for medical cannabis. This week she’s celebrating the measure making it onto the November ballot in Nebraska after enough signatures were validated in the state. She says it’s been a goal and a dream she and many others have worked so long for.

Crista’s 6-year-old son, Colton, has suffered from epileptic seizures since he was 2-years old. They’ve tried more than a dozen medications to help him, but none have worked and Crista says they have no options left.

The family believes legalizing medical cannabis will pave a path to a better life for Colton, and for others who have few options left.

”Right now to get our son the help he needs, we’re criminals and that’s what this is about, empowering Nebraskans to have this choice and be patients, not criminals,” said Crista.

The ultimate goal is for the medical marijuana measure to pass in November, but Crista says having it on the ballot is an encouraging start.

She plans to continue her advocacy work right up to election day. Until then, she knows there will be more work and hurdles to face.

”We do expect the opposition to do whatever possible to derail this.” she said.

Already this week, opponents had requested that Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen block the measure from appearing on the ballot, but that didn’t happen. A court challenge could still be in the works.

Crista says her main focus now is educating Nebraskans about the benefits of medical cannabis by answering questions and letting people know what the amendment is, who it will help, and how. She will also encourage people to vote, or register to vote if they’re not already.

Latest News

News

Record stores look forward to Record Store Days following pandemic closures

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Alex McLoon
Today’s the day record stores across the world have been waiting for. It’s the first of three Record Store Days.

News

Omaha Police respond to coffee shop robbery Saturday

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Saturday morning, Omaha Police responded to a Scooter’s Coffe near 84th and Q streets for a reported robbery.

News

Urban League of Nebraska hosts drive-through resource fair

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
The Urban League of Nebraska had to get creative with their back to school event this year. The resource fair was converted into a drive-through.

Coronavirus

Saturday Aug. 29 COVID-19 update: 105 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Police investigate fatal crash near 50th and Radial

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Police responded to 50th and NW Radial Highway to investigate a personal injury crash early Saturday morning.

Latest News

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Much cooler temperatures in store!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’ll see more clouds around during the morning hours Saturday, with more sunshine expected for the afternoon. Highs will just top out in the lower-80s with decreasing dew points!

News

Medical Marijuana

Updated: 19 hours ago
Watch the WOWT 6 News Live at 10 broadcast.

State

Lincoln Police release details on officer’s shooting; community offers support

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
There has been an incredible outpouring of support for Investigator Herrera and his family since the shooting.

State

How to help Lincoln Police Officer Mario Herrera

Updated: 20 hours ago
A Go Fund Me account has been set up for a Lincoln Police officer who remains in critical condition after he was shot earlier this week while serving a warrant.

Education

Children — and caretakers — struggle to connect to Omaha schools’ virtual learning programs

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
OPS officials say students are engaged and eager to learn as the district continues its 100 percent remote learning.