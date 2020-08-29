Former Husker pleads not guilty to sexual assault charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Husker Katerian LeGrone has entered a plea of not guilty to first-degree sexual assault.

In a motion filed in Lancaster County District Court this week, LeGrone, who is being charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident on August 25, waived his right to appear in person and entered a not guilty plea.

LeGrone is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 15 as his case continues through the legal system.

He is currently out on $50,000 bond.

Another former Husker, Andre Hunt, is also being accused of the crime. He is expected in court next on Sept. 17.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim showed up to Hunt’s apartment on August 25. Soon, they were in the bedroom where the woman says she felt forced into sexual contact.

She says she didn’t say no because she felt uncomfortable and was fearful of what would happen.

According to the documents she had a blanket in front of her face, but LeGrone came in and they both had sex with her.

Both men were suspended in late August and dismissed from the team. Both are out on bond.

In a motion filed in Lancaster County District Court this week, LeGrone, who is being charged with sexual assault stemming from an incident on August 25, waived his right to appear in person and entered a not guilty plea.

LeGrone is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 15 as his case continues through the legal system.

He is currently out on $50,000 bond.

Another former Husker, Andre Hunt, is also being accused of the crime. He is expected in court next on Sept. 17.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim showed up to Hunt’s apartment on August 25. Soon, they were in the bedroom where the woman says she felt forced into sexual contact.

She says she didn’t say no because she felt uncomfortable and was fearful of what would happen.

According to the documents she had a blanket in front of her face, but LeGrone came in and they both had sex with her.

Both men were suspended in late August and dismissed from the team. Both are out on bond.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.