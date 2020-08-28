Task force sent to Hurricane Laura returns to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Task Force 1, the Urban Search and Rescue team, is returning home from Texas following being deployed to help in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.

Twenty-five firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Omaha Fire Departement, and the Papillion Fire Department will stay the night in Oklahoma before returning to Lincoln on Saturday.

