Task force sent to Hurricane Laura returns to Nebraska

Hurricane Laura swept through Louisiana Wednesday night.(AP)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Task Force 1, the Urban Search and Rescue team, is returning home from Texas following being deployed to help in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.

Twenty-five firefighters with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Omaha Fire Departement, and the Papillion Fire Department will stay the night in Oklahoma before returning to Lincoln on Saturday.

