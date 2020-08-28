Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - The last day of the heat before a very comfortable weekend!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting Friday on a warm note once again as temps are in the 70s. That will be the basis for one more hot day today. Highs will hit the upper 90s with heat index values up near 105 once again.

Friday heat
Friday heat(WOWT)

There is a cold front moving in today as well. That will be bring a small chance of a shower or storm north of the metro this morning. Overall, we don’t expect much rain at all. As the front moves through, you’ll notice the wind switch from the south to the northwest at 5-15 with gusts to 20 mph possible. That same front could spark a storm south of the metro early this evening but those too will be sparse. That vast majority of the area will stay dry.

Friday cold front
Friday cold front(WOWT)

Cooler, less humid air moves in for the weekend making it a spectacular two day stretch with much more comfortable air. There is a 60% chance of rain and storms overnight Sunday night into Monday hopefully bringing some much needed rain to parts of the area. Unfortunately most of the area that sees rain will get less than a half inch.

