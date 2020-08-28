Advertisement

Rollins commits to Nebraska

Creighton Prep's Aj Rollins talks to WOWT after offseason training in June.
Creighton Prep's Aj Rollins talks to WOWT after offseason training in June.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scott Frost and the Nebraska coaching staff landed another in-state recruit on Friday when Creighton Prep tight end A.J. Rollins committed to the Huskers.

The three-star tight end had offers from Iowa State, Missouri and University of Central Florida, but he’s choosing to stay home.

At tight end, Rollins joins Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone who committed to the Big Red just two days prior on Wednesday.

Nebraska is having a good recruiting week when it comes to local talent.

They just got a commitment from Westside safety Koby Bretz on Monday.

