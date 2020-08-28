Rollins commits to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scott Frost and the Nebraska coaching staff landed another in-state recruit on Friday when Creighton Prep tight end A.J. Rollins committed to the Huskers.

The three-star tight end had offers from Iowa State, Missouri and University of Central Florida, but he’s choosing to stay home.

At tight end, Rollins joins Lewis Central’s Thomas Fidone who committed to the Big Red just two days prior on Wednesday.

Nebraska is having a good recruiting week when it comes to local talent.

They just got a commitment from Westside safety Koby Bretz on Monday.

Another home-grown product joining the Big Red. Nebraska is having a heck of a recruiting week with local talent. #6Sports #GBR https://t.co/0aCyRxEqAT — Rex Smith (@RexSmithTV) August 28, 2020

