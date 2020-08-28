Research clinic asking for COVID-19 vaccine trial participants

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Right now, there’s a push to get people into trials for a vaccine to be approved by the FDA.

“The development that’s happening right here in Omaha is going to be on a national scale and a global scale,” says Quality Clinical Research CEO Seneca Harrison.

There’s about 100 people signed up to participate in trials at quality clinical research.

CEO Seneca Harrison says they need more people to sign up.

“There’s people getting infected everywhere in the metro area. this right here, once this vaccine gets approved, it’s hopefully going to stop that,” says Harrison.

When patients come here to be apart of the trial, they are either getting a placebo or Pfizer’s vaccine.

Harrison says the biggest question he’s hearing from patients is, are they being injected with covid-19?

“This is not a live drug. this actually an RNA and so people have to understand, most of your vaccines right now are not live. they are not injecting you with covid-19,” says Harrison.

Harrison says he’s also getting questions about side effects.

He says physicians at his clinic have noticed a few.

“Right now what we are seeing is just a reactionary, you might get a large bump. some people have gotten the chills because it is frozen but, besides that, right now we have not seen anything,” says Harrison.

Harrison says this vaccine teaches the body how to fight off COVID-19.

He says the research being done in Omaha could make all the difference in the next few months.

To sign up for clinical trials click here.

