Omaha police respond to Midtown Gas and Grocery for robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to Midtown Gas and Grocery for a robbery Friday morning.

The clerk told officers that the suspect entered the store, brandished a gun, and then demanded money.

The suspect fled on foot after receiving an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as 5′5″, thin, with an orange headscarf, black mask, and slippers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

