Omaha Police search for carjacking suspects in north Omaha neighborhood

Omaha Police are looking for two teen suspects following a pursuit Friday afternoon in north-central Omaha.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were looking for two teens following a pursuit Friday afternoon in north-central Omaha.

A local resident told 6 News that an elderly man was backing out of his driveway near 66th and Odgen streets to go get food when two teen-agers walked up and asked for a ride. The man unlocked the doors to let them in, at which point one took out a gun, stole the car from him, and took off.

Police said the pursuit ended near 78th Street and Sorensen Parkway, where OPD officers were searching for two teen suspects.

Traffic was being diverted while police searched nearby neighborhoods near the Target store off 72nd and Sorensen Parkway. Officers were also seen searching in a nearby wooded area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

