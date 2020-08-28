Advertisement

Lincoln COVID-19 risk dial rises to ‘high’; mask mandate extended until Sept. 30

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department rose the COVID-19 Risk Dial from Moderate Risk to High Risk on Friday, Aug. 28.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department rose the COVID-19 Risk Dial from Moderate Risk to High Risk on Friday, Aug. 28.(LLCHD)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial rose from Moderate Risk back up to High Risk on Friday. According to the news release from the mayor’s office, the decision for that adjustment was based on schools being back in session as well as an increase in activities and events.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County on Friday, bringing the community total to 3,875. That brings the total number of cases for the week so far to 251, up from 171 new cases reported last week, and 154 cases for the week ending Aug. 15.

RELATED: 147 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County; third UNL sorority reports multiple cases

According to LLCHD 114 of 251, or 45%, of new cases this week were tied to UNL students. No classroom transmission tied to K-12 or universities. LLCHD said that it’s all tied to parties, sports, bars, shared-living spaces.

LLCHD also reported the local positivity rate had spiked to 10.1% from 6.7%, the rate reported last Saturday. Health Director Pat Lopez attributed the jump to an increase in testing among college students, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

RELATED: College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

More than 56,840 people have been tested in Lancaster County, the release states. Nearly 2,500 have been tested this week, which is about the same as last week, but lower than the 4,300 tested during the week ending Aug. 1.

Recoveries currently sit at 1,820, and deaths in the area remain at 20.

Also on Friday, the mayor announced that Local Directed Health Measures — which includes the city’s mask mandate — will be extended until Sept. 30.

WOWT Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

