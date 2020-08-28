Advertisement

Friday Aug. 28 COVID-19 update: 147 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County; Lydia House reports 8 cases

(WMTV)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Friday reported 147 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 13,150.

DCHD also reported two COVID-19 deaths: one man in his 50s, and another man in his 70s. The county’s COVID-19 death toll is now 160.

To date, 9,115 county residents have recovered, according to the release.

Lydia House stops intakes, halts volunteers

Four staff and a family of four at Open Door Mission’s Lydia House have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the facility to close to any new intakes, guests, and volunteers for the time being.

An additional staff member is awaiting test results, according to an Open Door news release sent Friday.

Volunteers will be allowed to return to the facility at 2309 N. 20th St. on Sept. 8, the release states. Staff will contact volunteers to get them rescheduled.

“We have been diligent in following the CDC guidelines with handwashing, cleaning and mask-wearing, but unfortunately we have positive cases in Lydia House,” said Candace Gregory, president and CEO of Open Door Mission, in a news release Friday. “For the safety of our staff, guests, and volunteers, we are closing to new guests and will refer people who need help to other facilities and resources. We would appreciate prayers for all the ladies and families staying at Lydia House, who are already going through a challenging time, and for our staff on the front lines.”

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

