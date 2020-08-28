Advertisement

Blair man arrested on numerous charges following high-speed pursuit, foot chase

Police are on scene of an incident.
Police are on scene of an incident.(AP Images)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - A pursuit and foot chase led to an arrest by Nebraska State Patrol on Friday morning.

A trooper attempted to stop a Honda Accord for running a red light near Blair High Road and State Street early Friday morning when the vehicle began to flee, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour, according to the NSP news release.

The Accord fled north for several miles, according to the release, then turned to head southbound on Highway 133.

The trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention. The vehicle stopped on an embankment on Highway 133.

The driver then fled on foot but was located and arrested.

Damian Bartlett, 28, of Blair was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and multiple outstanding warrants.

