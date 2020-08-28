Blair man arrested on numerous charges following high-speed pursuit, foot chase

BLAIR, Neb. (WOWT) - A pursuit and foot chase led to an arrest by Nebraska State Patrol on Friday morning.

A trooper attempted to stop a Honda Accord for running a red light near Blair High Road and State Street early Friday morning when the vehicle began to flee, reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour, according to the NSP news release.

The Accord fled north for several miles, according to the release, then turned to head southbound on Highway 133.

The trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention. The vehicle stopped on an embankment on Highway 133.

The driver then fled on foot but was located and arrested.

Damian Bartlett, 28, of Blair was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and multiple outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.