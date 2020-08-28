Advertisement

Downsized Nebraska State Fair kicks off Friday amid pandemic

The 2020 Nebraska State Fair begins at 8 a.m. on Friday at Fonner Park.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Fair is kicking off under scaled-down conditions as organizers seek to provide a safe venue during a global pandemic.

The annual fair began Friday at Fonner Park in Grand Island, focusing on 4-H and FFA events where young people will show livestock.

While there will be a handful of food vendors and some other displays and events, some of the usual offerings won’t be around this year. That includes music concerts, rodeos and the midway with its carnival rides.

On the plus side, there is no cost to be admitted this year, and parking is free.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

