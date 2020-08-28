Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Cooler air moving in for the weekend

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heating up into the 90s once again this afternoon, but cooler air is on the way! A cold front will be moving through the metro this afternoon into the evening. An isolated storm is possible along the front, but chances are very low. Most of the area will stay dry. Winds will increase out of the north as the front moves through with some gusts briefly up to 30mph possible. The cooler air begins to arrive this evening, with temperatures falling into the 70s by 10pm. Overnight lows should dip into the lower 60s for the metro, some 50s possible north of I-80.

Saturday should be a fantastic day. A cool start in the morning with some clouds moving through as well. Those clouds will slow our warm up slightly, but sunshine returns for the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80s, closer to where we should be for the end of August. Temperatures fall into the 50s by Sunday morning, with another great afternoon expected. Another cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning, bringing a chance for scattered storms. Unfortunately, it does not appear the rain will be widespread, but some heavier downpours are possible.

Monday and Tuesday of next week may be even cooler, with highs possibly only topping out in the upper 70s. We will see a second chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with perhaps slightly more widespread rainfall possible. The pattern dries out for the rest of the week, with temperatures rebounding into the 80s through at least Friday.

