Creighton Prep football player helps save Gretna golfer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday was supposed to be a normal day for Gretna senior Faith Leiting.

She and the rest of her Dragon teammates were competing in an invite at Pacific Springs Golf Course.

She started her day on the 17th hole. When she got to her final hole on 16, she teed off but doesn’t remember much after that until she remembers waking up in the hospital.

“I just remembered I was supposed to be golfing, and then waking up in the hospital I was like ‘Where am I? Why am I here?,’ and just none of it really made sense,” Leiting said.

Temps were in the 90′s Monday afternoon. Faith suffered a heat stroke and passed out on the golf course.

Not long after, Parker Leise, a sophomore quarterback for Creighton Prep, happened to look up from the World History zoom class he was getting ready and out of his window he saw Leiting lying on the green.

“It didn’t feel normal at all. So, I quickly grabbed my Aunt Wendy and we ran down to see if they needed help with anything,” Leise said.

He and his aunt rushed down to the course to find Leiting and other golfers who had found her. They signaled Gretna’s coach, who called paramedics.

Then, he and his aunt rushed up to the house, loaded coolers with ice and took it back down to help cool Leiting off.

“It was all a team effort. We all worked together and saved her,” Leise said.

Leise and his aunt had first responders reroute and come to their house so they could get to Leiting quicker, and Leise met them up by the street and directed them down to the course.

“I’m very proud of him, but that’s been Parker all of his life. He’s always helping others. He’s quick to respond,” Wendy Anderson said.

Leiting was taken to the hospital and made a quick recovery. She credits those who helped her for that. Things could’ve been much worse.

“It means a lot to me because my recovery time could’ve been a lot different,” Leiting said.

“I’m just glad that everyone’s OK, and glad that everyone is happy and safe,” Leise said.

Leiting hasn’t been able to meet and thank Leise and Anderson yet, but she knows what she’d say to them.

“Just thanks for being there right away, and thank you for like everything and going out of your way,” Leiting said.

She and Leise both hope they can connect soon and that it will lead to them becoming good friends.

