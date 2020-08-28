Advertisement

Children struggle to connect to virtual learning programs

Many students are involved in virtual learning for the first time this year.
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPS officials say students are engaged and eager to learn as the district continues its 100 percent remote learning.

The district decided to go to remote learning to keep students and staff safe during the pandemic. But there’s a Florence area childcare center that believes that right now remote learning is not working, and a big part of that is because students are having a hard time connecting.

There are around 40 school-age children at Crayon Castle Child Care in the Florence area.

The director here says the children have to be here because their parents have to work.

The first thing you notice, no one is wearing a mask, but Childcare Director Jacque Casey says the problem here is with connectivity.

“We can actually get on the computer for maybe, maybe some of the morning a little bit of the morning for some kids, other kids who get on it kicks you off they cannot even connect to the classroom,” said Casey.

Jaque says these students would be better off in a classroom, especially since they’re having a tough time getting the students hooked up to their remote learning classes.

OPS officials issued a statement that reads in part, “Families with connectivity questions may reach out to our schools and technology team to identify solutions. We are also working with our mobile provider as they receive feedback and adapt to meet the evolving needs during this time.”

Jaque says she expects to be critiqued because no staff or students were wearing masks when we came to visit and social distancing was not present, but she says her concerns are with the students and their education.

“You know we have that big mantra all the time social-emotional physical wellbeing of our children that is out the door but that is not… the children are not being thought about, they really aren’t,” said Jaque.

OPS will continue to offer in-person support for questions related to technology, counseling, nutritional services, and other questions families might have at Morton Middle School through at least September.

