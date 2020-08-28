Advertisement

AP Source: Big Ten working on multiple options for football

The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing its fall football season because of concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Big Ten logo is seen on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing its fall football season because of concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.((Source: Charlie Neibergall/wsfa)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend.

The conference is in the early stages of a complicated process that also involves broadcast partners and possible neutral site venues, a person with direct knowledge of the conference’s discussions told The Associated Press.

The person spoke Friday on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making public its efforts to have a football season that starts in either late fall or winter. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported the Big Ten was considering a possible Thanksgiving start to the season.

The Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 it was postponing its fall football season because of concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pac-12 and some smaller conferences soon followed suit.

The Big Ten and first-year commissioner Kevin Warren have faced push back and criticism ever since, including a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska players who want the decision overturned.

Any plan will need the approval of university presidents and chancellors, and the Big Ten will only play if certain benchmarks related to the coronavirus — such as transmission rates, testing capacity and availability, and testing accuracy — are met in each of the 11 states that are home to the league’s 14 schools.

“If they are met, that’s when they’ll get back,” the person told AP.

Several coaches, including Ohio State’s Ryan Day, have already said the sooner the Big Ten can start a delayed season the better. Day has endorsed starting in early January and that is being considered, the person said.

One option includes playing games at domed stadiums across the Midwest, including in Indianapolis, Minneapolis and Detroit, another person with knowledge of the discussions told AP on condition of anonymity.

The person said using neutral sites could help broadcast partners televise the games and help avoid potential complications of playing through winter weather.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

NBA playoffs resume Saturday as sides detail new commitments

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The sides said they would immediately establish a social justice coalition, made up of players, coaches and owners, that would focus on issues such as voting access and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

National

Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An estimated thousands have gathered Friday near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

News

Medical marijuana OK’d for Nebraska ballot, lawsuit expected

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nebraska voters will get the chance to decide whether to legalize medical marijuana in November, although that by the secretary of state decision is certain to face an immediate court challenge.

National

Richmond civil rights activist joins national march in Washington

Updated: 24 minutes ago

National

Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 11

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

Latest News

National

6 Great Recession money lessons that still apply today

Updated: 31 minutes ago
A recession’s impact is largely out of your control, but your reaction isn’t.

News

Downsized Nebraska State Fair kicks off Friday amid pandemic

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Nebraska State Fair is kicking off under scaled-down conditions as organizers seek to provide a safe venue during a global pandemic.

National

Ram pickup recall: Floor mats can interfere with gas pedal

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 186,000 Ram pickups and is telling owners to take them to dealers because floor mats can interfere with the gas pedals.

National

In a week of layoffs, MGM Resorts adds 18,000 more

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
MGM Resorts is laying off 18,000 people as an unchecked pandemic leaves economic scars across a broad swath of U.S. industries, particularly those that rely on healthy crowds of people.

News

Omaha police respond to Midtown Gas and Grocery for robbery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Police responded to Midtown Gas and Grocery for a robbery Friday morning.