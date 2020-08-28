Advertisement

1-year-old becomes Georgia’s youngest COVID-19 victim

In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.
In this Aug. 8, 2020, photo face masks hang from an IV pole at a hospital in Portland, Ore.(Jenny Kane | AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - A 1-year-old boy is now Georgia’s youngest victim to die from COVID-19.

The state Department of Public Health included the suburban Atlanta boy in a table of deaths released Friday.

The department says the boy had a chronic underlying condition that may have contributed to his death, but released no further information.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Officer says it can’t release further information until the boy’s death certificate is completed.

He’s one of 5,471 people to die in Georgia so far from the respiratory illness. Deaths from Georgia’s summer spike remain elevated, having averaged 68 over the seven days ending Friday.

The boy displaces a 7-year-old Chatham County boy as the state’s youngest victim of the respiratory illness. A preliminary count by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found only 29 deaths involving coronavirus among children younger than five nationwide.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blair man arrested on numerous charges following high-speed pursuit, foot chase

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A pursuit and foot chase led to an arrest by Nebraska State Patrol Friday morning.

High School

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Here’s the latest score updates from high school football games in Nebraska and Iowa.

Coronavirus

Lincoln COVID-19 risk dial rises to ‘high’; mask mandate extended until Sept. 30

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday.

News

Vaccine participants needed --6:30PM

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Right now, there’s a push to get people into trials for a vaccine to be approved by the FDA.

News

Carjacking -- 6:30PM

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Omaha Police were looking for two men following a pursuit Friday afternoon in north-central Omaha.

Latest News

News

Illegal dumping-- 6:30PM

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A disgusting display of littering was caught on video. A man is caught dumping garbage in the middle of the street.

Crime

Omaha Police search for carjacking suspects in north Omaha neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Omaha Police were looking for two teens following a pursuit Friday afternoon in north-central Omaha.

News

Officer talks about carjacking in north Omaha

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Omaha Police officer gives details about a carjacking reported Friday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2020, in a north Omaha neighborhood.

Coronavirus

What it takes to be a COVID-19 contact tracer

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tara Campbell
It’s a job opportunity born out of the pandemic; thousands of contact tracers have been hired across the country and here in Douglas County they’re still hiring.

National

Ronnie Long, N.C. man who spent 44 years in prison, set free after rape conviction vacated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Ronnie Long’s conviction was vacated on Thursday and he was released from the Albemarle Correctional Institution shortly after 5 p.m.