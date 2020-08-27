Advertisement

Thursday Aug. 27 COVID-19 update: 94 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the county, which brings the total number of cases to 13,003.

In its release, DCHD also reported three deaths. The county’s COVID-19 death toll is now 158.

A total of 9,056 have recovered, according to the release.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Sanford, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Creighton University combats COVID-19 with free testing

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
Creighton University students will now have access to free on-campus testing.

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

Iowa reinstates business closings in six counties with increased COVID-19 activity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
With a stern warning to other parts of the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new health disaster proclamation Thursday closing certain establishments in central Iowa.

Small COVID-19 cluster identified at UNL Delta Delta Delta sorority

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The University of Nebraska Lincoln has identified a small cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

Nebraska Medicine updates visitor policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
As of Thursday, Nebraska Medicine is allowing one visitor per patient after five months of COVID-19 restrictions.

U.S. economy plunged an annualized 31.7% in second quarter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. economy shrank at an alarming annual rate of 31.7% during the April-June quarter as it struggled under the weight of the viral pandemic, the government estimated Thursday. It was the sharpest quarterly drop on record.

CDC changes COVID testing guidelines after pressure

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
Dr. Fauci says he's concerned about the interpretation of the updated recommendations and worried it will give people the incorrect assumption that asymptomatic spread is not of great concern.

Idaho wraps up chaotic special session; Bundy arrested again

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawmakers approved and sent to the governor legislation intended to shield businesses, schools and government entities from lawsuits if someone catches COVID-19, which Bundy and others were protesting against.

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

New federal virus testing advice sparks criticism, confusion

Updated: 22 hours ago
U.S. health officials have sparked a wave of confusion after posting guidelines that coronavirus testing is not necessary for people who have been in close contact with infected people.