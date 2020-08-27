Thursday Aug. 27 COVID-19 update: 94 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 94 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the county, which brings the total number of cases to 13,003.

In its release, DCHD also reported three deaths. The county’s COVID-19 death toll is now 158.

A total of 9,056 have recovered, according to the release.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

