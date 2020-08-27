Advertisement

Small COVID-19 cluster identified at UNL Delta Delta Delta sorority

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln(Jared Austin)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 27, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln has identified a small cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

There have been four confirmed cases and 1 self-reported case in the sorority house. Those living in the house have been placed in quarantine.

The university is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

This is the second house to be placed under quarantine at UNL.

