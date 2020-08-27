Small COVID-19 cluster identified at UNL Delta Delta Delta sorority
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln has identified a small cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within the Delta Delta Delta sorority.
There have been four confirmed cases and 1 self-reported case in the sorority house. Those living in the house have been placed in quarantine.
The university is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
This is the second house to be placed under quarantine at UNL.
