Small COVID-19 cluster identified at UNL Delta Delta Delta sorority

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln has identified a small cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

There have been four confirmed cases and 1 self-reported case in the sorority house. Those living in the house have been placed in quarantine.

The university is working with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

This is the second house to be placed under quarantine at UNL.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.