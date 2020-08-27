Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heat and a little more humidity today. Cooler days and some rain chances follow.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re still expecting intense heat again today along with a little more humidity. We have a warmer start to the day and we’ll reach the upper 90s again this afternoon. With a little more humidity we’ll likely have heat index values topping out near 105 degrees later this afternoon.

A bit of a southwest breeze gusting to 25 mph is possible later this morning as well. That should back off a bit this afternoon.

There is a small rain chance Friday morning and afternoon but consider yourself very lucky if you see any rain from that. Most of us will likely stay dry. Highs in the upper 90s will stick around for the final day too.

Cooler highs in the mid and upper 80s are expected this weekend as we hold out hope for some measurable rain Sunday night into Monday morning. That is our next best chance and cooler air is likely to follow that for early next week.

