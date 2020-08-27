Patriots prepare for tough start to season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Millard South football team made it all the way to the Class A semifinal game last year and would like to go even further in 2020.

Head Coach Andy Means knows he has a senior-heavy team that’s earned them a spot near the top of the pre-season rankings, but he still feels like there’s work to be done before the team is ready.

On top of that, he told WOWT the first four weeks of the season will be like a postseason run because they’re playing four teams that all made the Class A tournament, including the reigning state champs, Bellevue West.

The Patriots start the season against Millard North on Friday night at home.

