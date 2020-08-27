Advertisement

Party disavows Kansas candidate who admitted to revenge porn

Aaron Coleman, a dishwasher and community college student, was declared "unfit" for office by the Kansas Democratic Party.
Aaron Coleman, a dishwasher and community college student, was declared "unfit" for office by the Kansas Democratic Party.(Facebook)
By JOHN HANNA
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Democratic Party has declared that the 19-year-old nominee for a state House seat is “unfit” for office because of “alarming behavior” that includes admitting to circulating revenge porn.

Candidate Aaron Coleman says his online fundraising account has been disabled. State party spokeswoman Reeves Oyster said it is working with Kansas House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer to find an alternative to nominee Coleman in a normally safe Democratic district in Kansas City, Kan.

Coleman defeated seven-term state Rep. Stan Frownfelter in the Aug. 4 primary by 14 votes. Frownfelter has launched a write-in campaign and Sawyer said Democratic lawmakers are backing it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura to bring “Unsurvivable” storm surge

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By David Koeller
Hurricane Laura is a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm, quickly moving toward Texas and Louisiana this evening.

State

Opponents try to strip medical marijuana measure off Nebraska ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
Opponents of a ballot measure to legalize medical marijuana is asking Nebraska’s top election official to reject the proposal before it goes to voters, just as he did with a proposal to allow casino gambling.

News

Nebraska firefighters battle Colorado wildfires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Small town Nebraska is coming up big battling Colorado’s wildfires. Ario of firefighters from Gering are helping contain the grizzly creek blaze. 6 News caught up with the crew today as they finished up another grueling nightshift.

News

SWAT in La Vista neighborhood following kidnapping report

Updated: 3 hours ago
Several officers, including SWAT, set up a perimeter around a neighborhood Wednesday evening after a woman called police saying she had been kidnapped.

Latest News

News

LPD officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.

News

Omaha played role in convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19 research

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
A coronavirus therapy has become widely available thanks in part to the role Omaha played in its development.

Regional

Kansas State to install devices in dorms to lower COVID-19 risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Kansas State University plans to install in dorm rooms a device that emits dry hydrogen peroxide to lower the risk of students being infected with COVID-19.

State

Woman cited for hate crime in Lincoln after confrontation in July

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 38-year-old woman is accused of a hate crime after allegedly telling a Lincoln man of Middle Eastern descent he couldn’t watch people racing in the street because he was not a white American.

Regional

Pine Gulch Fire burn area under a Flash Flood Warning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
A flash flood warning has been issued over the Pine Gulch burn area until 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

News

Nebraska firefighters on the ground in Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
As flames light up the Colorado skies, on the ground a crew from Gering, Nebraska battles.