Opponents try to strip medical marijuana measure off Nebraska ballot

Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Opponents of a ballot measure to legalize medical marijuana is asking Nebraska’s top election official to reject the proposal before it goes to voters, just as he did with a proposal to allow casino gambling.

Mark Fahleson, a Lincoln attorney and former Nebraska Republican Party chairman, argues in a letter to Secretary of State Bob Evnen that the measure violates the state constitution. Gambling opponents made similar arguments about the casino ballot measure in a letter from their attorneys, some of whom also have close ties to the state GOP.

The letter comes just as the petition group Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana says it has received confirmation that it has gathered enough signatures to qualify for the November general election ballot.

