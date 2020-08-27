Advertisement

Omaha homeowners’ historic house came with modern problem

By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New owners are pouring time and money into restoring part of Omaha’s history.

But there may be unexpected costs they claim is the city’s responsibility.

It happened at Florence Boulevard and Browne Street, a home along what some historians have called Omaha’s most beautiful mile.

“It was built in 1890 so it’s about 130 years old,” Jennifer Ellis said.

Since buying the house three weeks ago, Ellis and her husband have worked to make it more than livable.

“This is not only my home but it’s a part of Omaha history,” she said.

But behind the historic property, Jennifer discovered a modern trend -- about 20 illegally dumped tires.

“I’m sure I have to take care of the foliage but to remove this, this should not be on me. This should be on the city,” she said.

She says that because what looks like an alley isn’t and Eddie Alvoid lives across the street from his new neighbor.

“This is 21st street so I guess it’s a common dumping area people come through here late at night doing this and I wish they would stop that,” Alvoid said.

But adjacent property owners are responsible and a public works email to Jennifer tells her, unfortunately, you will need to dispose of these tires suggesting she hauls them to a private recycler who charges $5 per tire.

Rather than spending more than $100 recycling these tires herself, Jennifer says she’d like to invest that money in a camera security system to try and catch illegal dumping.

The city email advised Jennifer to file a police report though she already made that call.

“The police department told me without a witness or some kind of evidence like video, they can’t do anything,” she said.

But two neighbors who just met already have a common goal. Stop illegal dumpers from treading on public right of way behind their private property.

Omaha police will be on the lookout for illegal dumpers in that area.

The city averages a half dozen complaints a week about piles of old tires found illegally dumped.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Nebraska football players file lawsuit against Big Ten

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Eight Huskers have filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten alleging the conference’s decision to cancel the 2020 fall football season is “invalid” and seeking to reverse the decision and award “nominal damages.”

News

Nebraska sees decrease in unemployment claims, Iowa sees increase possibly related to derecho

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment claims.

News

Small COVID-19 cluster identified at UNL Delta Delta Delta sorority

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The University of Nebraska Lincoln has identified a small cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within the Delta Delta Delta sorority.

News

New STEM Science Center attraction planned for The RiverFront

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The RiverFront Revitalization Project will be gaining an 82,000 square-foot attraction dedicated to science, technology, and math.

News

Nebraska Medicine updates visitor policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
As of Thursday, Nebraska Medicine is allowing one visitor per patient after five months of COVID-19 restrictions.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

Drought conditions expand a little more in Nebraska & Iowa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
The latest drought monitor shows an expanding area of drought in our area.

News

I-80 WB closed due to fatal accident

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
A fatal accident involving a semi and a pedestrian has closed I-80 WB.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Heat and a little more humidity today. Cooler days and some rain chances follow.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
We're still expecting intense heat again today along with a little more humidity.

First Alert Weather

Hurricane Laura to bring “Unsurvivable” storm surge

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Hurricane Laura is a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm, quickly moving toward Texas and Louisiana this evening.

News

Lincoln Police officer in critical condition after being shot Wednesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
An officer is in critical condition after he was shot while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets on Wednesday.