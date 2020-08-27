Advertisement

Omaha high school sports fans adjust to changes in the stands

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Not only are the football players, cheerleaders, and other students having to adjust to COVID-19 restrictions at games this year, but also the attendees.

Westside High School and Creighton Prep play tonight, but there is limited attendance.

Each player receives four tickets for each game to use for family and then the families have to sit in socially distanced groups.

Parents are also asked to screen their players before each game for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Those who may be missing out on this year’s season have an opportunity to tune in from home. Student journalists will be live-tweeting the game as well as live streaming. You can watch the live stream here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Brad Ashford won’t be a write-in candidate for Nebraska senator

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Former Congressman Brad Ashford confirmed on Thursday that he will not be running against Sen. Ben Sasse as a write-in candidate on the November ballot, citing a lack of time to run an effective campaign.

News

‘I stand here today’: Nebraska men’s basketball team makes Black Lives Matter statement

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Huskers Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg and players on the Nebraska men’s basketball team are planning to make a statement on social justice Thursday afternoon in Lincoln.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Another hot day, then relief for the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Sizzling heat again this afternoon around the metro, with one more hot day expected. A cold front means a cool down finally arrives, just in time for the weekend.

News

FULL VIDEO: Nebraska men's basketball team makes social justice statement

Updated: 2 hours ago
Nebraska men's basketball team social justice statement

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Iowa firefighter heads to jail -- 4PM

Updated: 2 hours ago
An Iowa firefighter is headed to prison for sexually exploiting a teenager at church camp. It didn’t take long for a jury to find him guilty.

News

Former Iowa firefighter, chaplain sentenced for sexually exploiting teen at church camp

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
An Iowa firefighter is headed to prison for sexually exploiting a teenager at church camp. It didn’t take long for a jury to find him guilty.

News

New juvenile justice center weighs COVID-19 construction additions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
The COVID-19 pandemic could add extra dollars to the cost of the $119 million juvenile justice center.

News

Police identify officer shot serving a warrant on Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officer shot serving a warrant has been identified.

News

Gov. Reynolds talks about increase in COVID-19 cases among younger Iowans

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds update

Coronavirus

Thursday Aug. 27 COVID-19 update: 94 new cases, 3 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.