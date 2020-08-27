Omaha high school sports fans adjust to changes in the stands

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Not only are the football players, cheerleaders, and other students having to adjust to COVID-19 restrictions at games this year, but also the attendees.

Westside High School and Creighton Prep play tonight, but there is limited attendance.

Each player receives four tickets for each game to use for family and then the families have to sit in socially distanced groups.

Parents are also asked to screen their players before each game for possible COVID-19 symptoms.

Those who may be missing out on this year’s season have an opportunity to tune in from home. Student journalists will be live-tweeting the game as well as live streaming. You can watch the live stream here.

