New STEM Science Center attraction planned for The RiverFront

The RiverFront Revitalization Project is preparing for the next phase of the project which includes restricting access to Lewis and Clark Landing.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The RiverFront Revitalization Project will be gaining an 82,000 square-foot attraction dedicated to science, technology, and math.

The proposed science center will be a learning and entertainment attraction with a focus on STEM-inspired activities.

A release from the Omaha Discovery Trust program states, “The building will reflect the area’s rich heritage of discovery, design, engineering, and construction and help position Omaha as a must-see city, as well as attract economic development.”

The new center will be situated between the children’s playground area and the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge.

“We believe this innovative community space will have a powerful and lasting influence on fueling our city’s workforce development,” said Bruce Grewcock, Kiewit chairman and founding member of the project. “The science center will help us nurture a diverse workforce by creating a space that will inspire young people to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math even before they get to high school.”

The $101 million project is privately funded and includes construction, exhibit fabrication, one year of operating expenses, and an endowment that will allow future sustainability.

