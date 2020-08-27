Advertisement

Nebraska sees decrease in unemployment claims, Iowa sees increase possibly related to derecho

The Illinois Department of Employment Security has extended jobless benefits another 20 weeks as the state’s unemployment numbers continue to soar because of the coronavirus pandemic.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa have released their weekly unemployment claims.

Nebraska

Nebraska reported 2,690 new claims filed last week, which is a decrease of 15.6 percent from the following week. There were 1,119 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims filed last week, which is also a decrease from the previous week.

There were 28,261 continued claims filed last week and 23,961 continued pandemic claims. Both saw a decrease.

Iowa

Last week in Iowa there were 6,201 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 753 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing unemployment claims for last week is 84,248, which is an increase from the previous week.

According to the release, workers impacted by the derecho were counted in the numbers which may explain the increase.

A total of $4,450,934 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits last week and a total of $4,437,295.05 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

