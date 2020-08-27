Advertisement

‘I stand here today’: Nebraska men’s basketball team makes Black Lives Matter statement

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers Basketball Coach Fred joined players on the Nebraska men’s basketball team to make a Black Lives Matter statement Thursday afternoon in Lincoln.

Members of the team came out one-by-one, saying the name of victims of racial violence that have garnered national attention — and not just in recent months.

“I stand here today for Jacob Blake.”

“I stand here today for George Floyd.”

“I stand here today for Breonna Taylor.”

“I stand here today for Ahmaud Arbery.”

“I stand here today for Tamir Rice.”

“I stand here today for Trayvon Martin."

“I stand here today for Sandra Bland.”

“I stand here today for Aura Rosser.”

“I stand here today for Tanisha Anderson.”

“I stand here today for Stephon Clark.”

‘I stand here Mike Boon."

“I stand here today for Alton Sterling.”

“I stand here today for all black lives.”

Team members said they were making the statement to plead for unity with the hopes of combating hate, educating the community, and “hopefully stop this terrible trend of lives being lost for no reason.”

Two of them spoke on behalf of the team.

“This is not a political fight. This is about being a decent human being.”

The word “hate” is such a strong word and is used and acted upon too much, one player said.

They called on the community and the state to stand behind them and “not accepting these injustices as OK” and not allow the country to be filled with so much hatred and anger toward one another.

“It is not a place that we want to live in knowing that when we leave the house, we might not return because someone views us as a threat — that threat being our skin color, or wearing a hoodie; or simply by looking different from someone else; or sadly by sitting in our living room.”

The players said they’re tired of being at higher risk because of the color of their skin, and having the same conversations over and over. They urged the community not to become complacent.

“How many more hashtags need to be created about the police for people to start caring?” another player said.

Caring when its convenient or when it impacts you directly isn’t enough — “caring about someone else’s life should fall withing basic human ideals.

The team wanted to show a unified stance among all races, and call for change.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

