Nebraska Medicine updates visitor policy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of Thursday, Nebraska Medicine is allowing one visitor per patient after five months of COVID-19 restrictions.

The visitor must be documented as an authorized visitor in Nebraska Medicine’s One Chart system before arrival. Hours for visiting are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Outpatient areas and emergency departments are exceptions to the new policy.

Visitors must adhere to the following:

Complete a screening upon arrival

Anyone with symptoms will not be allowed in

Must wear a mask at all times- gaiters, bandanas, and vented masks are not allowed

Must remain in the patient’s room during visit

More information on the policy can be found here.

