Nebraska Medicine updates visitor policy
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of Thursday, Nebraska Medicine is allowing one visitor per patient after five months of COVID-19 restrictions.
The visitor must be documented as an authorized visitor in Nebraska Medicine’s One Chart system before arrival. Hours for visiting are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week.
Outpatient areas and emergency departments are exceptions to the new policy.
Visitors must adhere to the following:
- Complete a screening upon arrival
- Anyone with symptoms will not be allowed in
- Must wear a mask at all times- gaiters, bandanas, and vented masks are not allowed
- Must remain in the patient’s room during visit
