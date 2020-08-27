Advertisement

Nebraska Medicine updates visitor policy

(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of Thursday, Nebraska Medicine is allowing one visitor per patient after five months of COVID-19 restrictions.

The visitor must be documented as an authorized visitor in Nebraska Medicine’s One Chart system before arrival. Hours for visiting are 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week.

Outpatient areas and emergency departments are exceptions to the new policy.

Visitors must adhere to the following:

  • Complete a screening upon arrival
  • Anyone with symptoms will not be allowed in
  • Must wear a mask at all times- gaiters, bandanas, and vented masks are not allowed
  • Must remain in the patient’s room during visit

More information on the policy can be found here.

